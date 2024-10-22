holoride (RIDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,232.38

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. holoride has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $19,232.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.70 or 0.03922194 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00041560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002057 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0035091 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.