Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Invests $225,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 239,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,159. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Argus upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

