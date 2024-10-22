Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 110,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.5093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s payout ratio is 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

