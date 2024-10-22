Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,311 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IXC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

