Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

ALL stock opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $121.70 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.