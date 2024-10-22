Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

