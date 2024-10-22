Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $635.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.