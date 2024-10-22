Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.