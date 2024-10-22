Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.74.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
