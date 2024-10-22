Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $391,929. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

