Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) VP Laura G. Scheland sold 2,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $173,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,601.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ODC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236. The company has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $87.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are set to split on Friday, November 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, November 21st.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

