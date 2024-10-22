Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.03, for a total value of C$125,166.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.31. 130,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 297.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.66. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.62 and a 1 year high of C$28.36.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.47. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

