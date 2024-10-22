inSure DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $98.37 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and $415,255.40 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,505.81 or 1.00549605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00065255 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0036828 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $579,918.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.