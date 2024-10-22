Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.33 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

