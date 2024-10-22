Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 163,614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS YMAR opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

