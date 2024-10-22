Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

