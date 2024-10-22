Integrity Financial Corp WA Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %
BMAR opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Wells Fargo Stock the End-of-Year Rebound Story to Watch?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Walgreens Stock Rally: 4 Reasons WBA Could Be a Strong Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.