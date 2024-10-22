Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 2,329 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

