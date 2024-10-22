Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 764,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 123,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,879. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.47.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

