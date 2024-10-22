Interfor (TSE:IFP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
