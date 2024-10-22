Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 12875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.86 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

