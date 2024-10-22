Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Holdings Lowered by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

