Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 289.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,608,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

