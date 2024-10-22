Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Investar Stock Performance

ISTR stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Read More

