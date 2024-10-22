iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,516. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

