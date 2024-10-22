iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,074,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,412,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

