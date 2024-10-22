iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 15,364,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

