iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 124,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,722. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.