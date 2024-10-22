iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

AOM opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

