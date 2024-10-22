iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Stash Investments LLC

Stash Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 17.7% of Stash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,446 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

