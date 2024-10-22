iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 2.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $411,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. 199,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,644. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

