iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is My Legacy Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,680 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,848,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 1,115,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,877. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

