iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,656. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

