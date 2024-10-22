iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 45237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

