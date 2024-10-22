iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 16,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.76% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

