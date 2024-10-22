iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.