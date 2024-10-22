iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,248. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.