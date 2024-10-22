iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20,726.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 231,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,756. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

