iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $385.58 and last traded at $385.55, with a volume of 477970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average of $355.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

