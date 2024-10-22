iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 11.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $220.95. 5,016,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,386,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

