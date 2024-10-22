iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lowered by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYW stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.88. 172,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,878. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

