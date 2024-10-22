iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 920,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

