Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after buying an additional 1,228,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

