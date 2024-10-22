Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Dover accounts for 1.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $192.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

