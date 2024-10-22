Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

