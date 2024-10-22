Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.48. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

