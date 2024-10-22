Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 224.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

EQT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.