Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Buys $53,700,000.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

JANX traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 222,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.