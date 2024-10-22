Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $30,551.68 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 95,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $30,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,600 shares in the company, valued at $578,112. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 739,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,168. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

