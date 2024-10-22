Jupiter Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $171.31 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.9886029 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $159,329,403.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

