K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.07 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.07 ($0.79), with a volume of 481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,003.20 ($7,794.34). Insiders have purchased a total of 98,790 shares of company stock worth $6,915,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

